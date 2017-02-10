Henry Cavill, Ben Kingsley and Alexandra Daddario are set to star in David Raymond’s psychological thriller Nomis.

Fortitutde International will introduce the pic to buyers in Berlin this week. Raymond writes and directs the project and will also produce alongside Fortitude’s Robert Ogden Barnum, Arise Pictures’ Chris Pettit and Buffalo Gals’ Jeff Beesley. Rick Dugdale will also produce while Fortitudes’ Nadine De Barros will serve as exec producer.

Story follows an American police force who trap an online predator, only to realize the depth of his crimes goes far beyond anything they had anticipated. Production is expected to begin at the end of the month in Winnipeg, Canada.

Cavill is best known for his role as Superman and he’s coming off Warner Bros’ Justice League, which is out in November. Kingsley recently starred alongside Brad Pitt in the Netflix drama War Machine, as well as Fortitude’s film Backstabbing For Beginners. Daddario recently starred in this summer’s blockbuster release Baywatch with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

Cavill is repped by WME, The Garcia Companies and attorneys Gang, Tyre, Ramer and Brown Inc. Kingsley is repped by CAA and ITG. Daddario is repped by UTA and Untitled while Raymond is repped by United Agents in the UK and attorney Robert Wallerstein.