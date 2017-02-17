Heels, an hourlong drama set in the outrageous world of independent professional wrestling, has been put on the fast track at Starz. I hear the project, from Paramount TV, is in active development, eying a potential eight-episode straight-to-series order.

Written by Michael Waldron and to be directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez (The Stanford Prison Experiment), Heels is the story of two brothers and rivals – one a villain, or “heel,” in the ring; the other a hero, or “face.” Real conflicts play out in fake matches as they war over their late father’s wrestling promotion, vying for national attention in small-town Georgia.

LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley produce for Paramount Television.

This would be the second premium cable series for Paramount TV, which also has drama Berlin Station at Epix, recently renewed for a second season. Additionally, the company has School of Rock at Nickelodeon returning for a third season, Shooter coming back for Season 2 on USA and Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ for Season 3 on Seeso, as well as upcoming series Thirteen Reasons Why and Maniac at Netflix, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan at Amazon and The Alienist at TNT. Par TV’s Fox special Grease: Live won 5 Emmys in September.