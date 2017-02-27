Japanese animation maestro Hayao Miyazaki is coming out of retirement to work on a new feature for his Studio Ghibli banner, according to his longtime producer Toshio Suzuki.

Suzuki revealed the news at a pre-Oscars event on Friday in Los Angeles for the Academy Award nominated animation The Red Turtle where he said that Miyazaki was working on a feature project and had given him storyboards for it late last year. “Right now in Tokyo, he’s putting all his effort into making it [the feature],” he said.

Japanese press has speculated that the new film could be a feature-length version of his CGI animated short Boro the Catepillar and when pressed about the possibility, Suzuki gave no details. “All I can say is that it’s really interesting,” he said.

Miyazaki announced his retirement from feature films in 2013 but when Studio Ghibli came aboard production of The Red Turtle, the 76 year-old director started working on a new feature which he brought to Suzuki last summer.

Miyazaki is considered one of Japan’s greatest animation directors. The Studio Ghibli co-founder is behind classics such as Oscar-nominated Howl’s Moving Castle, The Wind Rises, Oscar-winning Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro.