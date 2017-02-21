EXCLUSIVE UPDATED: Following the ratings success of the Harvey Levin‘s OBJECTified: Donald Trump special on Fox News Channel in November, the cable news network is turning it into a series hosted and executive produced by TMZ‘s Levin and produced by Telepictures. In it, he will tour the homes of newsmakers and celebrities who will be telling their life stories through the objects they’ve chose to keep over the years. I’ve learned that FNC has given a 10-episode order to OBJECTified to debut in fall 2017. Just like the Trump special, it will air on Friday in primetime.



“The OBJECTified special presented on FNC last fall exceeded our expectations, so we’re thrilled to continue working with Harvey Levin and his talented team of producers on this new series,” Sharri Berg, SVP of News Operations for Fox News and COO of FOX Television Stations, said in the official FNC announcement.

OBJECTified: Donald Trump had been filmed by Levin in September 2016 — well before the November election — with Trump and Levin a browsing through then-Presidential candidate’s prized possessions at his NYC Trump Tower home, including his letter from Richard Nixon and his Apprentice boardroom chair.

The special was scooped up by Fox News following Trump’s surprise Nov. 8 win and aired on Nov. 18, Friday, at 10 PM. It brought in a strong 4.03 million viewers, 965,000 of them in the news demo of adults 25-54, beating CNN’s Don Lemon and MSNBC’s The Last Word combined in the hour and scoring FNC its best Friday in a year. OBJECTified delivered FNC a 167% viewership rise and a 236% demo rise over the comparative night in 2015.

The ratings spike did not go unnoticed, and I hear conversations started shortly after the special aired about turning it into a series.

“What I love about the show is that it’s a different way of telling a life story, and it’s relatable to anyone who watches,” Levin said. “Everyone keeps stuff that means something to them, and when you start probing what the objects mean to you, what was going on in your life at the time, they can unlock the story of who you are today.”

The OBJECTified series will be produced by Harvey Levin Productions in association with Telepictures, and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. Levin and Ryan Regan will executive produce alongside John Finley, FNC’s Vice President of Development.