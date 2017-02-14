Veteran pilot Harrison Ford appears to have had another close call in the skies over Southern California. Less than two years after his the small plane he was piloting crash-landed on a Los Angeles golf course, NBC News reports that he was involved in an incident at Orange County’s John Wayne Airport on Monday.

NBC said the actor was at the controls of a single-engine Husky when he was instructed to land on a particular runway. Ford mistakenly headed for a taxiway instead, and his plane passed above a commercial 737 with 110 passengers and a six-person crew aboard. No one was hurt, and American Airlines Flight 1546 was able to leave for Dallas minutes later.

NBC News says Ford was heard on an air-traffic control recording asking, “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?” Controllers then told him that he had landed on a taxiway, which is a violation of FAA regulations. NBC said the incident has prompted an FAA investigation, which could result in anything from a simple warning letter to a suspension of Ford’s pilot’s license.

In March 2015, the Star Wars veteran suffered moderate injuries when his World War II-era PT-22 trainer plane made an emergency crash-landing at the public Penmar Golf Course shortly after takeoff from nearby Santa Monica Airport. Ford, who has been flying planes for nearly 50 years and collects vintage planes, was the only person aboard and was outside the plane when first responders arrived.

“He had no other choice but to make an emergency landing, which he did safely,” his agency UTA said at the time. “He was banged up [but] is expected to make a full recovery.”