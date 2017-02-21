Cinesite Studios has entered into a partnership with the Harold Lloyd Estate and Comic Animations to adapt Lloyd’s films into a series of animated features. The legendary actor and filmmaker made nearly 200 movies between 1914 and 1947, pioneering thrill sequences and stunts, and ranking with Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton as one of the most enduring figures of early cinema. Cinesite, which has facilities in London, Montreal and Vancouver, makes animated and family entertainment; its VFX credits include Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, Now You See Me 2 and Assassin’s Creed. The company’s CCO Dave Rosenbaum; Executive Animation Director Eamonn Butler; and Harold Lloyd’s granddaughter Suzanne Lloyd will collaborate on the adaptations.

Keshet Keshet Media Group’s Innovative TV Conference has added CMC Chairman Li Ruigang to its roster of speakers for the event that takes place in Jerusalem next month. Li will deliver a keynote address discussing China’s role in accelerating a worldwide media revolution through its international entertainment industry investments and operations. CMC is a major Middle Kingdom player. It’s partnered with Warner Bros in Flagship Entertainment as well as with Oriental DreamWorks and IMAX China, among others. Li is also a Non-Executive Director of WPP, Vice chairman of TVB, Chairman of Shaw Brothers, a member of the Chinese Football Association Executive Committee, a board member of Special Olympics and was the Chairman and President of Shanghai Media Group for over a decade. The INTV conference brings together leading industry voices for two days of discussion with this year’s speakers including CNN’s Jeff Zucker, Fox Television Group’s Dana Walden, NBC Entertainment’s Jennifer Salke, and The Night Manager’s Hugh Laurie, Susanne Bier and exec producer Stephen Garret.