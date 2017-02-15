Good Girls Revolt star Genevieve Angelson has been tapped as the female lead in Happy Peppers, NBC’s multi-camera comedy from Will & Grace creator Max Mutchnick and Friends alum Jeff Astrof, which is being eyed as a potential companion to the new season of Will & Grace on the network next fall.

Angelson was the breakout star of Amazon’s Good Girls Revolt and, following the period drama series’ surprising cancellation in December, became a hot commodity this pilot season, fielding multiple offers and picking Happy Peppers.

Written by Mutchnick and Astrof, Happy Peppers centers on an adult brother and sister — Henry Pepper and Heather Pepper (Angelson) — who wind up living together for the first time since they were kids after one of them suffers a big loss. After dropping out of grad school and bouncing from bad relationship to worse, Heather is still trying to find herself and finds herself on the couch of her best friend/brother, Henry. He’s the one stable thing in her life, and right now he needs her, which is good — and bad — for both of them.

Mutchnick and Astrof executive produce the project, they originally developed and wrote at CBS last season, via their Too Mutch Ink and Barge Productions, respectively. Warner Bros. TV, where Mutchnick and Astrof are under overall deals, is the studio.

Angelson, who previously co-starred on the Fox comedic drama series Backstrom and recurred on the Showtime comedy House of Lies, has completed production on Weinstein’s The Untouchables opposite Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart. She is repped by Suskin Management and UTA.