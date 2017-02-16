Hannah Hart, a YouTube star who has written books and produced and starred in the Lionsgate movie Dirty 30, has signed a first-look deal with the studio. Under the pact, she will star in and executive produce movies, with her first project in development an untitled LGBTQ romantic comedy.

Hart is behind the YouTube series My Drunk Kitchen, and her books include My Drunk Kitchen: A Guide To Eating, Drinking, And Going With Your Gut (a New York Times bestseller) and Buffering: Unshared Tales Of A Life Fully Loaded. She starred in and co-produced Dirty 30 alongside fellow social media stars Grace Helbig and Mamrie Hart. She’s next up hosting a Food Network series that bows later this year.

“Lionsgate’s goal is to work with today’s biggest names and cutting-edge talent emerging from the online world, and Hannah is a perfect example of the best of the best,” said Jordan Gilbert, Lionsgate VP Digital Production.

Hart is repped by UTA, manager Linnea Toney and attorney Ryan Pastorek.