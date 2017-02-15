Amazon has set March 10 for the premiere of the second and final season of drama series Hand of God.

The streaming service announced in September that there would be no Season 3 for series, with the storyline wrapping at the end of its sophomore run.

Created and written by Ben Watkins (Burn Notice), Hand of God returns with Ron Perlman starring as Judge Pernell Harris. The hard-living, law-bending king of San Vicente, “Judge Maximum” has finally hit bottom as he faces trial for the murder of a cop. While his visions and the ghost of his son will slowly lead Pernell through a conspiracy that is bigger than he could have imagined, they will threaten his relationship with his wife and everything he holds dear. This season, Judge Maximum must fight on two fronts–to restore his sanity and gain his freedom.

Hand Of God also stars Dana Delany, Andre Royo, Garret Dillahunt, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Alona Tal, Julian Morris and Elizabeth McLaughlin. Linda Gray, Nia Long and Brian Baumgartner join the cast for Season 2.

Watkins, Marc Forster (World War Z), Perlman, Brian Wilkins (All I See is You) and Craig Siebels (Burn Notice) are executive producers, and Jillian Kugler (World War Z) is co-executive producer.