The Weinstein Company has acquired North American distribution rights to Hampstead after sparking to a short promo video for the drama insipred by real events. Joel Hopkins is directing the film penned by Robert Festinger and Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson and James Norton topline, and Lesley Manville, Jason Watkins and Simon Callow co-star.

Robert Bernstein and Douglas Rae at Ecosse Films are producers. The pic was financed by Motion Picture Capital and Silver Reel, with Cornerstone Films handling the rights deal.

The pic follows American widow Emily Walters (Keaton), who can’t quite seem to focus on the things that need attention, like her lovely old apartment, her finances and even her son. One day while looking out across the Heath from her attic window, she spies a ramshackle hut, which appears to be inhabited by an unkempt man Donald (Gleeson). She witnesses him being attacked by a group of professional thugs. Shocked, she calls the police and watches, through her binoculars, as help arrives. The next day she ventures into the woods in search of the man. Donald has lived quietly and harmoniously on the edge of the Heath for 17 years but now his lifestyle is under threat – his home is the target of property developers who’ve started using heavy-handed tactics to remove him.

TWC’s David Glasser, Talia Houminer, Negeen Yazdi and Jennifer Malloy negotiated the deal with Mark Gooder and Alison Thompson on behalf of Cornerstone and Laure Vaysse and Craig Emanuel for Motion Picture Capital.