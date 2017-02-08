EXCLUSIVE: Gunpowder & Sky Distribution is taking The Oath. The indie outfit has acquired rights to the Icelandic thriller by Everest helmer Baltasar Kormakur and is planning a U.S. theatrical release this summer. The film, which premiered as a Special Presentation in Toronto, was the No. 1 local box office draw in 2016, following Kormakur’s similar success with Everest which grossed more than $200 million globally in 2015.

Kormákur also stars in The Oath, the first time he has appeared in front of the camera in eight years. He plays a respected doctor living an ordinary life in a quiet suburb of Reykjavík. Things begin to spin out of control when his daughter introduces her dangerous and manipulative new boyfriend to the family. As the boyfriend’s grip tightens, the doctor makes a desperate decision that will change everything.

Produced by Kormakur’s RVK Studios, the film also saw festival play in San Sebastian, Busan, Santa Barbara, Chicago, Palm Springs, and elsewhere. “The Oath was a real passion project for me and RVK,” says Kormákur. “We’re thrilled to partner with Gunpowder & Sky who share our enthusiasm for the film. We look forward to the North American release.”

Kormakur recently set his next English-language feature, Adrift, a survival-at-sea drama that has Shailene Woodley starring. He’s directing for STXfilms which this week boarded to produce and distribute.

Gunpowder & Sky acquired the Aubrey Plaza-led medieval comedy The Little Hours in Sundance and also bought film and TV studio Supergravity Pictures last month.

The Oath deal was negotiated by Nate Bolotin of XYZ and Jake Hanly of Gunpowder & Sky.