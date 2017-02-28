With shooting underway on BBC One’s Gunpowder, the drama has rounded out its cast. The previously announced Kit Harington leads the three-part Guy Fawkes-inspired thriller whose cast now includes Edward Holcroft (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Shaun Dooley (Broadchurch) and Tom Cullen (Downton Abbey) as well as Robert Emms (Happy Valley), Derek Riddell (The Missing), Sian Webber (EastEnders), David Bamber (Tina And Bobby), Kevin Eldon (The Halcyon) and Spanish actor Pedro Casablanc. Peter Mullan, Mark Gatiss and Liv Tyler were also previously set in the the real story of the Gunpowder Plot, the 1605 attempt by a group of provincial English Catholics to blow up the House of Lords and kill King James I in order to help restore a Catholic to the throne. Kudos is producing in association with Harington’s Thriker Films.

Studiocanal Studiocanal Head of International Sales, Anna Marsh, has been named EVP of International Distribution. She will replace the outgoing Rodolphe Buet and report to Studiocanal President Didier Lupfer. Marsh was previously International Sales Manager at TF1 International and joined Studiocanal in 2008, holding posts of Head of International Sales and Head of International Distribution Strategy.