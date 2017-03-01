Chris Pratt unveiled the latest trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on Tuesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, which introduces a brand new character fans have patiently been waiting for.

The video features a handful of the same scenes that have been seen in previous trailers and promos, with the superhero team assembling to save the galaxy for a second time, as well as continuing the team’s adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage.

“Sometimes, the thing you’re searching for your whole life in right there by your side all along,” Pratt’s Star-Lord says in the trailer above. He doesn’t have to wait that long to find the thing he’s been searching for his whole life, as audiences are finally introduced to Star-Lord’s father Ego, played by Kurt Russell.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, directed by James Gunn, also features Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel as Baby Groot and arrives in theaters on May 5.