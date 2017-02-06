Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 generated the most Twitter chatter following its pregame Super Bowl spot yesterday earning close to 48K conversations before the New England Patriots tied the game and finally won. While the TV spot for the May 5 summer kickoff looks like it’s all blasts, booms and belly laughs, some of the big hints in yesterday’s trailer included that the GoG team is (conceivably) standing on Ego the Planet in the final frame –who is Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) father and voiced by Kurt Russell. Another big preview for fans was the unveiling of the golden goddess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), an immortal who presides over a genetically engineered perfect people, and who hire the Guardians to fight that multi-teeth beast that Drax (Dave Bautista) jumps into.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 also topped a Fandango survey last night among fans’ favorites out of the Super Bowl.

Disney also had the second-most buzzed about Super Bowl movie spot with Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales at 25K conversations-plus. The big reveal in that spot was Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow who was M.I.A. in the pic’s first trailer. Dead Men comes alive on May 26, Memorial Day weekend.

Despite this weekend’s total ticket sales of $100M being off 29% from a week ago no thanks to Super Bowl, the Big Game has an even bigger upside for the film industry per comScore’s senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian: “While the Super Bowl certainly draws patrons away from the multiplex and into their living rooms, that box office downside is offset by the sheer magnitude of the exposure realized for upcoming tentpole films by virtue of the trailers that generate a huge amount of traffic and social media buzz by film & football fans around the globe. That awareness will likely translate into strong results once these films are released in theaters in the coming months. These spots are clearly worth every penny that studios spend to get in front of one of the biggest and most influential audiences of any given year.”

Below is how yesterday’s movie spots fared on Twitter:

