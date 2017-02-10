Pour the wine — ABC has given an early renewal for next season for its signature TGIT drama lineup of Shondaland’s Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away with Murder.

Grey’s Anatomy, starring Ellen Pompeo, has been picked up for a 14th season, Scandal, toplined by Kerry Washington, for seventh and How To Get Away with Murder, headlined by Viola Davis, for fourth. I hear the core cast of Grey’s, led by Pompeo, is set to return.

“Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder continue to keep viewers on the edge of their seats and wanting more, said ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey. “I’m thrilled to bring back these shows and the OMG moments that come with them.”

Since the block’s January return in its full lineup after Scandal had to sit out the fall because of Washington’s pregnancy, ABC has won every Thursday among Adults 18-49. All three dramas hail from Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers’ Shondaland and ABC Studios. Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal were created by Rhimes who oversees both series; HTGAWM was created and is run by Pete Nowalk.

In its 13th season, Grey’s Anatomy continues to defy its age, ranking as ABC’s No. 1 show among Adults 18-49 and the No. 3 broadcast drama overall. Its midseason return on Jan. 26 was the show’s most watched telecast in two-and-a-half years and highest rated in 18-49 in year and a half. Scandal opened its sixth season with its biggest audience and best 18-49 rating in a year. Like Grey’s, Murder, which had been hurt by the weak lead-in from Notorious in the fall, also came back to its midseason return with new season highs. The drama is among the biggest gainers on TV this season in Live + 7 Day ratings, more than doubling (+117%) its Live + Same Day Adult 18-49 number.