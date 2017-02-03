“When you feel that resentful spirit rising inside of you, well family that’s when we’re in in serious spiritual trouble.”

And so begins the Season 2 trailer for OWN’s praised original drama series Greenleaf, from Lionsgate,

creator/executive producer Craig Wright and executive producers Clement Virgo and Oprah Winfrey.

Season 2 picks up with the Greenleaf family tree splitting at the root as Jacob (Lamman Rucker) ventures off to begin his new career with long-time rival church Triumph Ministries, breaking faith with his father, Bishop James Greenleaf (Keith David), while his mother, Lady Mae Greenleaf (Lynn Whitfield), struggles with Jacob’s decision to abandon the family. Meanwhile, after exposing her Uncle Mac’s (GregAlan Williams) crimes, but failing to bring him to justice, Grace “Gigi” Greenleaf (Merle Dandridge) finds herself intrigued with someone new, Darius Nash (guest star Rick Fox), a local journalist who’s been closely following the ongoing threats plaguing the Greenleaf empire. Oprah Winfrey also returns in her guest starring role as Mavis McCready, the sister of Lady Mae Greenleaf and a close confidante to Grace Greenleaf.

The first eight episodes of Season 2 will premiere Wednesday, March 15 at 10 PM ET/PT. The remaining eight episodes will air in the summer. Greenleaf premiered last June as the No.1 series debut in OWN history and was 2016’s No.1 new cable series for women, averaging over three million viewers in Live+3 in its first season, according to the network and Nielsen.

Watch the trailer above and let us know what you think.