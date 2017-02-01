Gravitas Ventures has secured the worldwide rights to the sci-fi drama One Under the Sun, which will premiere February 25 in Los Angeles followed by a theatrical and digital release March 21. Directed by Vincent Tran and Riyaana Hartley, the pic stars Bollywood actress and former Miss India Pooja Batra as Kathryn Voss, an astronaut and Mars mission commander who is the only survivor of a space accident and emerges with no memory of the event and with an extraordinary gift. Longing to return her husband and terminally ill daughter, Voss instead is sequestered in a secret government facility, forcing her to become a fugitive from a government that fears her gift. Gene Farber (Captain America: Civil War), Ava Cantrell (Lights Out) and Michael Keeley co-star. Sunny Vachher produced.

Area 23A has acquired writer-director Hunter Adams’ indie Dig Two Graves and plans to release it in March 24 theaters and VOD. The gothic thriller stars Ted Levine (Shutter Island), Samantha Isler (Captain Fantastic), Danny Goldring (The Dark Knight), Troy Ruptash (General Hospital) and Rachael Drummond (Fresh off the Boat). Set in the 1970s, the pic follows 13-year-old Jacqueline Mather (Isler) who, after losing her brother in a mysterious drowning accident, soon is visited by three moonshiners who offer to bring her brother back to life but at a grim cost. As the dark history of her grandfather, Sheriff Waterhouse (Levine), is unearthed, the true intentions of the moonshiners come to light. The deal was negotiated between Kirt Eftekhar of Area 23a and Patrick Alach of Longo & Alach, LLP on behalf of the filmmakers.