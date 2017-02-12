Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”, the hit song from DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls, has just scored a Grammy Award as early winners are being announced ahead of tonight’s primetime ceremony on CBS hosted by James Corden.

Among the visual media categories that encompass film and TV, Ron Howard’s The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years has been named Best Music Film, topping the likes of Beyoncé’s Lemonade in the category. Beyoncé of course has a leading nine Grammy noms going into tonight’s show and already has won today snaring Best Music Video for “Formation.”

Timberlake’s song, the top-selling single of 2016, won for Best Song Written For Visual Media. It also has been nominated for an Oscar, and he will perform it during the Academy Awards ceremony two weeks from tonight. Timberlake, who made his soundtrack-producing debut with the film, wrote the song with Max Martin and Shellback (aka Karl Johan Schuster). The song is performed by Timberlake, Anna Kendrick and the Trolls cast.

Other Grammy winners in film categories today include Star Wars: The Force Awakens for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, and Don Cheadle’s Miles Davis biopic Miles Ahead for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. The Broadway cast of The Color Purple won also for Best Musical Theater album.