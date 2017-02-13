The 59th annual Grammy Awards saw a sweep of big wins for Adele last night and big performances from Beyonce, A Tribe Called Quest, Lady Gaga and Metallica and the 25 singer herself rockin’ the packed Staples Center in downtown L.A. Hosted by James Corden for the first time and back on a Sunday again, the nearly 4-hour CBS broadcast also saw tributes to Prince and George Michael, a bleeped out “f***” from Adele, some posthumous honors to the late and great David Bowie and a lot of political references and attacks on President Donald Trump – some much more overt than others.

However, music’s biggest night was steady with past years in the early ratings as Sunday’s Grammys hit a 16.0/26 in metered market ratings.

On a night where only Fox ran originals on the Big 4 nets, that’s a mere 1% dip in the ratings and a small rise in share from the 58th annual Grammys when the LL Cool J hosted show ran on a competitive Monday February 15, 2016. Compared to the last time the Grammys were on a Sunday, last night’s 8 – 11:45 PM ET show declined 4% from the LL Cool J hosted 2015 broadcast in the early ratings and stayed even in the share. To further the linkage of the Sunday broadcasts, both last night’s Grammys and the 2015 Grammys faced the not inconsiderable factor of a midseason return of blockbuster The Walking Dead over on AMC.

The 57th annual Grammys of February 8, 2015 went on to hit a final note of 25.3 million viewers and an 8.5 rating among adults 18-49 – the lowest result for the show since 2009 at the time. The Taylor Swift dominated 2016 Grammys took that low away from its predecessor when it came in with a final tally of 24.95 million viewers and a 7.7 rating. With last night’s show so close to those broadcasts in the MM results, the ratings notes, so to speak, could see repeat performances.

Over all of Sunday’s primetime, CBS pulled in a 13.9/23 in MM ratings. That’s down 7% from what the House of Moonves drew the last time the Grammys were on a Sunday back in 2015 but still more than double what its broadcast rivals got put together.

We’ll update with more 2017 Grammy numbers as we get them later this morning.