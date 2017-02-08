Opposites attract one more time as the third season of Grace & Frankie is set to launch on March 24 on Netflix. You’ll have to wait until next month to see all 13 episodes of the new season, but check out the teaser above.

The Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris-created series stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as a straight-laced former cosmetics company founder and a counter-culture artist who are thrown together when their lawyer husbands announce they are gay, in love and retiring to shack up together. With Martin Sheen and Sam Waterson as the said husbands, the Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated series has followed the couples in the sudden new state of their lives at a time when at least Grace and Frankie themselves thought things were going to be smooth sailing – which they have proved to distinctly not be.

Having debuted its first season on May 8, 2015, Grace and Frankie‘s second season, which premiered ay 6, 2016, ended with the Fonda and Tomlin characters deciding to blend their skills and start a company making sex aids for women.

The third season of the Skydance Television-produced series sees June Diane Raphael and Brooklyn Decker return as the daughters of Grace and Sheen’s Robert. Sneaky Pete’s Ethan Embry and Baron Vaughn are also back as the sons of Frankie and Waterson’s Sol. The upcoming season will also see Ghostbusters alum and now Angie Tribeca actor Ernie Hudson guest starring again on the Devorah Herbert production designed show.

Kauffman EP’s Grace And Frankie, through her Okay Goodnight shingle, along with Morris, Paula Weinstein, Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Fonda and Tomlin.