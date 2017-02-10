Yes, it was TGIT last night and The Big Bang Theory (3.0/12) ruled supreme again, but Thursday’s primetime also saw the return of the kinder and gentler Gordon Ramsay with the Season 5 premiere of MasterChef Junior (1.3/2)

Besides bringing back the charming children’s cooking show on Fox, Gordon had a good night too with last night’s debut. Not only was the latest MasterChef Junior opener exactly the same as the Season 4 premiere back on November 6, 2015, a Friday, but this Ramsay show saw a two-tenths rise over the season finale of Hell’s Kitchen last week in the 8 PM slot. And that cooked up a nice two-tenths rise for the Ramsayless My Kitchen Rules (0.9/3), its best adults 18-49 result since the B-lister show started on January 12.

Still that TGIT mantra was working its mojo for ABC last night with the net winning Thursday for the 3rd week in a row with its Shonda Rhimes line-up of Grey’s Anatomy (2.1/8), Scandal (1.6/5) and How To Get Away With Murder (1.3/5). Even with the first two dramas dipping 9% and 6% respectively and HTGAWM even with its February 2 show, the Disney-owned net topped the night in the demo with a 1.7/6 – two-tenths over second-place CBS.

Of course, when it came to total viewership, the House of Moonves was top dog last night with an audience of 7.48 million. As always, a big part of that was the massive Big Bang Theory crowd of 14.18 million who watched last night. However, the science geek comedy actually dipped a slight 3% from last week in the sets of eyeballs it has watching and down a tenth in the demo. In fact, down a tenth was the mantra of sorts for part of CBS last night with The Great Indoors (1.6/6) down by that measure from its last original of January 19, and newbie Training Day (0.8/3) down by the same amount from its premiere last week. Not a strong debut for CBS, the series based on the Oscar-winning movie drew a mere 4.42 million viewers – making it third in both the 18-49s and total audience in its 10 PM slot, not a place CBS shows are used to for the most part. Mom (1.6/5) and Life In Pieces (1.3/5) were the same as their February 2 shows – which did not have the ACC Basketball pre-emptions in 2% of the nation that last night did.

The CW’s Supernatural (0.6/2) and new kid in town Riverdale (0.4/2) also held even with last week. While that was also true for NBC’s Chicago Med (1.2/4) and The Blacklist (0.9/3), it was not the case for NBC’s Superstore (1.1/4) and newbie Powerless (0.9/3). The comedies were down 8% and 18% respectively from their February 2 winter return and premiere.

Have a good Grammys this weekend rockstars!