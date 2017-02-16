Parks and Recreation alumna Retta is set for a lead opposite Kathleen Rose Perkins and Mae Whitman in Good Girls, NBC’s drama pilot from The Family creator Jenna Bans.

Written and executive produced by Bans and directed by Dean Parisot, the project follows three “good girl” suburban wives and mothers (Perkins, Retta, Whitman) who suddenly find themselves in desperate circumstances and decide to stop playing it safe, risking everything to take their power back. The ringleader of the group is Beth (Perkins), a frazzled mom who is beginning to realize she got the short end of the stick when her husband Dean (Matthew Lillard) has an affair. Dispirited, angry and fed up with her life, Beth decides that it’s time to stop playing it safe and robs a supermarket along with her best friend Ruby (Retta) and her younger sister Annie (Whitman). Ruby is a waitress who worries about her 11-year-old daughter, Sara, who has kidney disease and isn’t getting the treatment she needs at the local clinic.

Retta played Donna Meagle on all seven seasons of NBC’s Parks and Recreation and plays Barbara on Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce. She’s repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment.

