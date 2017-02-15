Parenthood alumna Mae Whitman is returning to NBC with a co-starring role opposite Kathleen Rose Perkins in Good Girls, the network’s drama pilot from The Family creator Jenna Bans.

Written and executive produced by Bans and directed by Dean Parisot, the project follows three “good girl” suburban wives and mothers who suddenly find themselves in desperate circumstances and decide to stop playing it safe, risking everything to take their power back. The ringleader of the group is Beth (Perkins), a frazzled mom who is beginning to realize she got the short end of the stick when her husband Dean (Matthew Lillard) has an affair. Dispirited, angry and fed up with her life, Beth decides that it’s time to stop playing it safe and robs a supermarket along with her best friend Ruby and her younger sister Annie (Whitman), a single mom who, terrified of losing her son in a custody battle, agrees to the store robbery in the hope that she might come away with enough money for a good attorney.

Whitman, who played Amber Holt for Parenthood‘s entire six-season run and recetly appeared in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, is repped by ICM Partners.

