Joey Kern, who recurred in the latter half of the first season of TNT drama Good Behavior, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2. Good Behavior, based on a series of books by Blake Crouch, tells the story of Letty Raines (Michelle Dockery), a thief and con artist whose life is always one wrong turn or one bad decision from implosion. Kern plays Rob, a relatively simple guy who owns a lawncare business called Rob’s Grasshoppers. He was classmates with Letty, but now is dating her mother Estelle (Lusia Strus) and the two are headed to the altar. Kern recently starred in indie feature Bloodsucking Bastards and the black comedy thriller A Beginner’s Guide to Snuff. He also wrote, directed and starred in dark comedy feature Big Bear, which is currently in post-production. Kern is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and managed by Principato-Young Entertainment.

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Queen of Katwe) has been cast as a series regular in Showtime’s hourlong drama The Chi, from Lena Waithe, Elwood Reid, Common, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Fox 21 TV Studios. Created/executive produced by Waithe, executive produced/showrun by Reid and executive produced by Common and Kaplan, The Chi is a coming-of-age story that follows a half dozen interrelated characters in the South Side of Chicago. Mwine will play Ronnie, a former military man somewhat surrendered to the challenges of life on the South Side of Chicago, Ronnie spends most of his day on a neighborhood stoop with friends who are in the same boat. He spends the other part of his day caring for his feisty grandmother. When his former girlfriend (and mother to a boy he considers his son) puts pressure on him to avenge a murder, Ronnie is reluctantly set on a misguided path in an effort to win her back. Mwine replaces Jason Weaver, who played the role in the original pilot. Mwine appeared in Disney’s Queen of Katwe and Blood Diamond features and has recurred on series The Knick, Treme, Bosch, and Heroes, among others. He’s repped by TalentWorks and Gallant Management.

