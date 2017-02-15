Amazon has ordered a second season of drama series Goliath from David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro, bringing in Clyde Phillips (Dexter) as day-to-day showrunner. Kelley, Shapiro and Ross Fineman remain executive producers alongside Phillips.

The renewal comes four months after the release of Goliath and a month after the show won a Golden Globe for star Billy Bob Thornton. While the series was well received by critics and drew strong viewership according to the limited ratings data released by Amazon, I hear there was a difference in opinion on its creative direction going forward and personality issues on the show.

Courtesy of Amazon

Ten-time Emmy winner Kelley has a busy dance card. He is currently executive producing HBO’s high-profile limited series Big Little Lies and is also prepping his Audience Network series Mr. Mercedes based on the Stephen King novel.

“Amazon is proud of Goliath and Billy Bob’s amazing, Golden Globe-winning performance,” said Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy, Drama & VR at Amazon Studios. “Great shows like this help elevate the art of storytelling. We can’t wait to bring our customers a new season soon.”

Phillips won a Peabody Award for his work on Dexter, serving as executive producer/showrunner on the hit show’s first four seasons. He also served as executive producer/showrunner on Nurse Jackie and writer/executive producer on Feed The Beast. He is repped by CAA.