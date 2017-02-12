Saturday’s Golden State Warriors win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on ABC delivered a 4.1 metered market rating, the highest-rated, non-Christmas NBA regular-season game on any network since 2013, according to Nielsen.

The match-up also marked a series-best for NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC, up 58 percent from last season’s comparable ABC game (Warriors-Clippers, 2/20/16, 2.6).

Last night’s broadcast peaked during the 11-11:15 p.m. ET slot with a 4.7. The 19.5 rating average in Oklahoma City was the best rating in the market for a regular-season NBA game on ABC or ESPN since 2012. The broadcast delivered a 14.3 in the San Francisco-Oakland market, the second-highest rated game (behind Christmas) of the season on ABC or ESPN.

The game delivered the second-largest streaming audience of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC, with an average minute audience of 80,000 viewers, 320,000 unique viewers and 13.8 million total minutes streamed.