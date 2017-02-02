Globalgate Entertainment, the local-language film production and financing venture that’s aligned with Lionsgate, has added new companies to the consortium. Brazil’s Paris Filmes and Colombia’s Cine Colombia are now part of the group of 11 partners that also includes Televisa, Gaumont, Nordisk, Kadokawa, Lotte, Tobis, TME and Belga. Narcos producer Dynamo Productions also is in the mix now.

Distributor Paris Filmes has been in business for 57 years and is the top Brazilian company releasing local-language films, with an 81% market share in 2016. It also releases English-language films including Lionsgate’s titles. Recent local hits include Os Dez Mandamentos, Loucas Pra Casar, Minha Mae E Uma Peca and Meu Passado Me Condena 1 & 2.

Cine Colombia, in business since 1927, is the market leader in Colombia with a 46% share. The company distributes studio, independent and local-language films. Along with Cine Colombia in its Globalgate partnership is Dynamo Productions, producer of Netflix’s Narcos along with The Hidden Face, and Sundance award-winner Undertow.

Globalgate is co-founded by Paul Presburger, William Pfeiffer and Clifford Werber. The company recently has been involved with several lucrative local-language hits including Pantelion Films’ No Manches Frida, a Mexican comedy based on the German box office smash Fack Ju Gohte, and Pantelion’s Instructions Not Included, the highest-grossing Spanish-language film ever released in the U.S.

Remakes of Instructions Not Included are being produced and distributed in territories around the world. Most recently they include Omar Sy starrer Demain Tout Commence, which has sold about 3M tickets in France and about 800K in Germany.