GLAAD, in an effort to bolster talented LGBTQ content creators and amplify diversity in the community, has launched glaadgrants, an endowment that provides completion funding and professional mentorships to filmmakers for in-progress works that advance the organization’s mission.

According to GLAAD’s 2016 Studio Responsibility Index, only 17.5% of all major film studio releases in 2015 included LGBTQ-identified characters, with decreased racial diversity over the preceding year. And of the 895 series regular characters expected to appear on primetime programming within the 2016-2017 season, according to GLAAD’s most recent Where We Are On TV Report, only 4.8% were counted as LGBTQ.

“Our vision is to support and inspire content creators to tell stories that accelerate acceptance of LGBTQ people here at home and around the world,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “With a special emphasis on under-represented LGBTQ people, GLAAD’s work empowers real people to tell stories and amplify their voices, and glaadgrants is our latest initiative towards that goal.”

Those interested have until March 24 to apply.