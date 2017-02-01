In a competitive situation, Hulu has bought a drama project based on Meg Medina’s award-winning YA book Yaqui Delgado Wants to Kick Your Ass, from Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez and her I Can and I Will Productions, Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell’s 3Pas and Universal TV, where 3Pas has a first-look deal.

Written by Queen of the South co-executive producer Dailyn Rodriguez, Yaqui Delgado Wants to Kick Your Ass — now in development — tells the story of a diverse, vibrant Brooklyn community confronting bullying, racial tensions and questions of identity. Gina Rodriguez, Dailyn Rodriguez, Derbez and Odell exec produce. 3Pas’ Jessica Pavao and I Can and I Will’s Emily Gipson serve as producers and Medina as a consulting producer.

The book was optioned by 3Pas, whose partners brought it to Rodriguez because they felt it would resonate with the actress, who has campaigned against bulling and has shared her experiences with that.

The project was carved out from the overall deal Rodriguez and her I Can And I Will Productions just signed with CBS TV Studios.

In addition to Yaqui Delgado, 3Pas also has recently sold projects to NBC and ABC. Their next film How to Be a Latin Lover through their first-look with Pantelion/Lionsgate comes out April 28. 3Pas’ feature slate also includes Ponce, about a man claiming to have found the Fountain of Youth, and The Valet, a remake of the French comedy, both for Pantelion/Lionsgate; and Speedy Gonzalez, an animated feature in the works with Warner Bros.

Yaqui Delgado Wants to Kick Your Ass has been honored with the Pura Belpré Award, the Cybils Fiction Award and the International Latino Book Award. Medina was named to CNN’s 10 Visionary Women in America and Latino Stories’ Top Ten Latino Authors to Watch.

Dailyn Rodriguez also has worked on series including The Night Shift, Lie to Me and Ugly Betty. She’s repped by Rothman Brecher and attorney Darren Trattner.

Derbez is repped by UTA and attorney Howard Abramson. Gina Rodriguez is repped by APA and Primary Wave.