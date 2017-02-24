Gillian Vigman (The Hangover) is set for a series regular role opposite Lucy Hale and Dylan Walsh in Life Sentence, the CW’s dramedy pilot from WBTV and Bill Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer Prods. Written by Significant Mother creators Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith, Life Sentence centers on Stella (Hale), a young woman diagnosed with terminal cancer. When she finds out that she’s not dying after all, she has to learn to live with the choices she made when she decided to “live like she was dying.” Vigman will play Ida, Stella’s mother, the glue that held her family together, until she decides to shirk her maternal responsibility and follow her heart into a lesbian relationship with her best friend Poppy, the owner of a cheese shop called Brie Yourself. Vigman, who played Bradley Cooper’s wife in The Hangover trilogy, has recurred for six seasons on New Girl and this season also recurs on Dr. Ken, Life in Pieces, Lopez and Divorce. She’s repped by APA, Trademark Talent and Felker Toczek.

Mary Sohn has booked a series regular role in NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot from Seth Meyers, Saturday Night Live’s Mike O’Brien and Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video. Written by O’Brien, the untitled comedy (fka AP Bio) centers on a hilariously cynical Ivy League professor who loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school biology teacher where he imposes his unorthodox teaching style and uses the kids to plot out revenge on those who wronged him. Sohn will play Mary, a loud and sassy art teacher at Whitlock High, the kind of teacher who tells her students to draw a flattering picture of her to take home to their dads. She has a way of ripping people open where they don’t know it’s happening and often talks in street slang. A Second City Chicago alum, Sohn’s credits include feature The Boss and recurring roles on Bajillion Dollar Properties and Teachers. She’s repped by Prestige Talent Agency.