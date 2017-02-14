Vice Principals’ Edi Patterson is set for a key role opposite Craig Robinson and Adam Scott in Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot Ghosted from Tom Gormican. Written by Gormican (That Awkward Moment), Ghosted centers on a cynical skeptic (Robinson), and a genius “true believer” in the paranormal (Scott), who are recruited by The Bureau Underground to look into the rampant “unexplained” activity in Los Angeles – all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race. Patterson will play Delilah, the super smart tech specialist at the Bureau. She is extremely confident and highly opinionated. Patterson plays Ms. Abbot on Vice Principals and recurred on Black-ish.

Rex/Shutterstock

Pretty Little Liars’ Ian Harding has been cast as a series regular opposite Bridgit Mendler in Thin Ice, Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot co-written and executive produced by New Girl creator Liz Meriwether. Written by Meriwether, Ed Macdonald and Mark Grimmer and to be directed by James Ponsoldt, Thin Ice centers on Lou (Mendler) who reclaims her dreams when she finds herself at the end of the earth — in Antarctica — surrounded by a group of brilliant misfits. Harding will play Andrew, the Antarctica-based research team’s station manager who’s trying his best to adjust to his new gig after his stint on Wall Street failed.