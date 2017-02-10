Don Winslow and Shane Salerno, who co-wrote the script for Oliver Stone’s Savages based on Winslow’s novel and are co-writing again for Winslow’s The Cartel — are back together again. The pair has teamed to create the cartel-themed narrative for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, the latest video game in Ubisoft series that streets next month.

Winslow might know a thing or two about cartels: he wrote 2015’s The Cartel, the second in his drug-war novel series that began with The Power Of The Dog. He announced last year he was writing a third installment in that series, and Fox made a big splashy deal for the movie rights to those novels. Ridley Scott will direct the film from a script by Salerno, who is also helping James Cameron pen the Avatar sequels. The Cartel is targeting a 2018 release date.

“I’ve written about drug cartels for more than 20 years and together with my writing partner Shane Salerno have brought that knowledge to the story, scenes, characters and dialogue found in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands,” Winslow said in the release announcing the news.

Said Salerno: “I’ve been a Tom Clancy fan ever since I first read The Hunt For Red October. It was a real thrill to work on this game with the team at Ubisoft, who are incredibly passionate and committed to delivering the best gaming experience possible for fans.”

Ubisoft calls Ghost Recon Wildlands the largest action-adventure open world its ever created. The story of the game is set in Bolivia a few years from now, as the country has been turned by the vicious Santa Blanca drug cartel into a narco-state. Players are tasked with eliminating the cartel by any means necessary.

Check out the trailer that dropped for the game, which goes on shelves for consoles and PCs on March 7.