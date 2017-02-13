“Everything they told you was a lie.” Here’s the new trailer for Ghost in the Shell, director Rupert Sanders’ live-action take on the classic Japanese manga. In a role that drew some “whitewashing” flak, Scarlett Johansson stars as the Major, a human/cyborg hybrid who doubles as a killing machine.

She leads Section 9, an elite special ops task force devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out advancements in cyber technology. A few key lines: “There was an attack. You were dying. We saved you. And now you save others.” “They didn’t save your life — they stole it.” “He didn’t just kill them, he hacked into their minds.” “They created me, but they cannot control me.”

Pilou Asbæk, Takeshi “Beat” Kitano, Juliette Binoche and Michael Pitt co-star in DreamWorks’ sci-fi actioner written by Jonathan Herman and Jamie Moss and based on the manga by Masamune Shirow. Paramount, which co-financed the film, picked up distribution from Disney early last year, after Steven Spielberg left the Disney fold and went to Universal. It opens Ghost in the Shell on March 31. Have a look at the trailer above and tell us what you think.