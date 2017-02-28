One Tree Hill alum Antwon Tanner has booked a recurring role in Get Shorty, Epix’s 10-episode original series from MGM TV, based on Elmore Leonard’s 1990 bestselling thriller comedy novel. It tells the story of Miles Daly (Chris O’Dowd) who works as muscle for a murderous crime ring in Nevada and attempts to change professions and become a movie producer, laundering money through a Hollywood film. Ray Romano stars as Rick, a washed up producer of low quality films who becomes Miles’ partner and guide through the maze of Hollywood. Tanner will play Lyle, a mid-level lieutenant in the Josias Ramos’ Northern Nevada crime ring. He has a quick wit about him, rocks gold teeth, and favors his sawed-off shotgun over a pistol. Lyle is a prominent soldier in the gang war unfolding between Josias and Amara, arranging sit downs and even carrying out hits. He clashes frequently with Yago, who has a similar position of power in Amara’s crew. Tanner, best known for his role on One Tree Hill can also be seen on Adult Swim’s Black Jesus. He is repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency and Stagecoach Entertainment.

Maurice Compte (Narcos) is set for a recurring role ion the upcoming fourth season of Starz’s hit crime drama series Power. It follows James “Ghost” St. Patrick, a drug kingpin living a double life who in season 4 seeks to find redemption. Compte will play Maurice, a high-level drug dealer. Courtney A. Kemp is the creator, showrunner and executive producer of Power. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Randall Emmett and Gary Lennon serve as executive producers. Compte, best known for his role as tough Colombian cop Carillo in Netflix’s Narcos, also has been cast in upcoming feature Den of Thieves, co-written and directed by Christian Gudegast. Power returns for its fourth season this summer.