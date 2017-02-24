Jordan Peele’s feature directorial debut, Get Out raised hell Thursday night grossing $1.8M at 2,240 theaters from showtimes starting at 7PM.

Last night’s cash is just $200K shy from Universal/Blumhouse’s previous collaboration together last month: M. Night Shyamalan’s Split, which went on to a jawdropping opening weekend of $40M and crossed $200M yesterday. In addition, Get Out beats the $1M Thursday night made by Shyamalan’s The Visit, and the $722K made by Ouija: Origin of Evil. Get Out‘s Thursday is also $100K shy of Screen Gems’ Don’t Breathe which went on to open to $26.4M.

Industry projections for Get Out are easily over $20M for the weekend, but Uni is forecasting in the high teens for this horror movie which cost under $5M before P&A.

Ever since Get Out screened secretly at the Sundance Film Festival, critics’ drums grew increasingly louder for it to the point where it now owns a 100% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes off 99 reviews. It use to be that horror titles ducked film reviewers since mainstream critics took delight in murdering them; essentially genre press would be the only outlets granted access to them. With the renaissance in auteur horror cinema, there’s been a positive response from major metropolitan film critics, and thus their blessings spell victorious for a genre film’s outcome at the B.O. Wall Street Journal‘s Joe Morgenstern expounds on how this film about an African American young man who visits his Caucasian g.f.’s family, strikes a nerve: “Get Out starts with a great title and a promising idea — a black man’s fear as he walks at night down a street in an affluent white suburb. Then it delivers on that promise with explosive brilliance.” Meanwhile, The New Yorker says that Peele with his combination of humor and political fury is “An American Bunuel”.

Let’s not forget the Oscars are on Sunday night, and moviegoers will head out to get their last fix of nominees before the ceremony. AMC is bringing back all nine of the best picture nominees with its 11th annual Best Picture Showcase. Tommorrow the exhibitor will play all best pic nominees with some locations projecting all nine-in-a-row.

