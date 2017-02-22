After last weekend’s Presidents Day funk that saw four-day ticket sales of $179.7 million, off 35% from 2016’s holiday record, the box office will continue to rest before its spring awakening March 3. That’s when 20th Century Fox’s R-Rated Wolverine threequel Logan comes to conquer.

What we potentially have again this weekend is another low-cost Universal/Blumhouse genre title, Get Out, busting out over a sleepy period with an estimated $20M-$25M opening at 2,773 theaters. Uni has Get Out lower in the high-teens, but many think it’s bound to scare more people into seats. It’s bound to be a case of déjà vu for Uni/Blumhouse after its thrifty, $9M-budgeted Split rallied a $40M opening stateside last month on its way to a $200M global gross. Get Out is also cheap, with a production cost less than $5M. Ever since Uni and Blumhouse sneaked this title at the Sundance Film Festival last month, there’s been a big response from fans and critics, the latter of which currently have it at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes from 32 reviews. Previews begin on Thursday at 7 PM.

Get Out marks the feature directorial debut of Emmy-winner Jordan Peele, and it centers on what happens when a young African American man (Daniel Kaluuya) visits his Caucasian girlfriend’s (Girls’ Allison Williams) absurdist family and sheer terror ensues. Peele also wrote, with QC Entertainment producing.

Warner Bros Pictures; Universal Pictures; Summit Entertainment

Should Get Out come in at the high teens, it might have to settle for second behind Warner Bros’ The Lego Batman Movie, which will decline around 50% for a third weekend in the $16M-$18M range. Through yesterday, the Chris McKay-directed movie counts $110.3M. Fifty Shades Darker, also from Uni, is expected to be off 50% in its third outing with $10M. This weekend, the James Foley-directed movie will become the fifth to cross $100M in 2017 after Split ($125.7M), Lego Batman, Hidden Figures ($145.4M) and La La Land ($135.2M). Among the year’s new releases, Darker is the third to click past the century mark.

Lionsgate/Summit’s John Wick: Chapter 2 will continue to sleep its way to bigger numbers with a third weekend off between 40%-45%, giving it $8.9M-$9.7M. Domestic cume for the Keanu Reeves movie stands at $63M through Tuesday. Universal/Legendary’s The Great Wall is expected to slide 60% in its second weekend with $7.4M. As of yesterday, the Matt Damon movie directed by Zhang Yimou totals $23.4M through five days.

In all, it’s another weekend where holdovers largely rule the top 10. After Get Out, new entries Lionsgate’s Rock Dog and Open Road/IM Global’s Collide aren’t expected to wow. Rock Dog, like recent Lionsgate toon pickup Norm Of The North ($6.8M opening, $17M domestic), is only expected to make between $6M-$7M.

Collide is a Euro-based action title starring Nicholas Hoult, Felicity Jones, Anthony Hopkins and Ben Kingsley. Hoult plays Casey Stein, a guy who is left with precious cargo belonging to Hopkins’ kingpin Hagen after a heist goes south. Stein is pursued by Hagen’s forces across the high-speed Cologne Autobahn, and the heist driver is forced to dial a friend for help: drug smuggler Geran (Kingsley). After German soft money and foreign pre-sales, pic’s production cost remains at an estimated $21.5M. Open Road is handling domestic after IM Global was able to pry the film away from Relativity when it was in the throes of bankruptcy. Collide is booked at 2,045 venues, and is projected to make between $3M-$4M. Thursday previews start at 7 PM.