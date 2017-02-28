Gersh is expanding its New York team, adding Vern Co as a new agent in the TV Literary and Theater Department, to bolster theater client profiles in TV.

Courtesy Gersh

In this new role, will also build on her own list of TV writer and director clients.

“We look forward to Vern joining our team as we continue to grow the agency,” said Gersh co-head Bob Gersh. “We are committed to growing our Theater Department and supporting our Theater clients’ work in Television. Her experience and expertise will surely be a great addition to our New York office.”

Co was most recently a consultant with Assembly Entertainment, supporting the company’s scripted TV development efforts. She previously was Director of Development at Cineflix Studios where she worked on Copper for BBC America and is a former board member of Soho Rep, a leading hub for innovative contemporary theater in New York City.