Gerard Butler is back in action with the lead in Snow Ponies, the feature directorial debut of second-unit veteran Darrin Prescott (John Wick: Chapter 2, Black Panther). The script by Pat Healy was on the 2006 Black List. Sierra/Affinity is financing the project and will take it out to buyers at the European Film Market this month.

Snow Ponies follows a crew of seven hardened men who travel across a vicious landscape to deliver a mysterious package. Met by murderous bandits and brutal obstacles at every turn, they are forced to choose between survival and honor, loyalty and deceit — all the while wondering what secrets their precious cargo might contain. Production is set to begin this year.

Kelly McCormick will produce with 87eleven, along with Butler and Alan Siegel via their G-BASE production company. Sierra’s Nick Meyer and Marc Schaberg are executive producing, along with Healy and Bryan Brucks.

Butler is coming of the action sequel London Has Fallen, which grossed $205M worldwide, with nearly 70% of the total coming from overseas. Repped by CAA and Alan Siegel Entertainment, he is shooting Den of Thieves and has Geostorm set for an October bow.

Prescott is repped by WME and McCormick, and Healy is with Gersh and Luber Rocklin.