Vice Principals co-star Georgia King has been tapped as the lead of Raised By Wolves, ABC’s single-camera comedy from Juno writer Diablo Cody and Berlanti Productions.

Written by Cody and directed by Ben Taylor, Raised by Wolves is an adaptation of the 2015 UK comedy series, which was created and written by British columnist and author Caitlin Moran and her sister Caroline based on their childhood experience. It centers on Sheila Gable (King), one tough mother struggling to support her five opinionated, eccentric kids on a shoestring budget in a Midwestern town.

With its strong mother at the center and blue-collar setting, Raised by Wolves draws parallels to one of ABC’s signature classic sitcoms, Roseanne. Cody, Berlanti Prods.’ Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, Taylor and the Morans executive produce Raised by Wolves alongside Big Talk’s Kenton Allen and Matthew Justice as well as Caroline Leddy, who exec produced the original series alongside Allen, for Warner Bros TV, Berlanti Prods. and Big Talk Prods.

In her first big U.S. TV gig, Scottish-born King landed the female lead of another single-camera broadcast pilot, NBC’ The New Normal, from Ryan Murphy and Ali Adler, which went to series. She is repped by Paradigm and Thruline.