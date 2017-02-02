George Clooney has been selected by France’s Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma as the recipient of this year’s Honorary César Award. The Académie will pay tribute to the multi-hyphenate for his “dazzling talent as an actor, director, scriptwriter and producer — and above all, his artistic and spiritual generosity,” the org said today. France’s equivalent to the Oscars will be held on February 24.

The Académie added, that Clooney is “the most charismatic actor of his generation” who “embodies Hollywood glamour… His charm, humor, personality and engagement are at the heart of our perpetual and eternal admiration.”

Clooney is greatly appreciated by French audiences. France was the top overseas market on last year’s Money Monster which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Likewise, it was No. 1 on The Monuments Men and among the best for the Ocean’s trilogy, Up In The Air, Fantastic Mr Fox and others.

Contrary to the recent headlines concerning the Césars — involving the naming of Roman Polanski as President of the ceremony and his swift decision to bow out following protests from women’s groups — this is a choice that will sit well with the French public and industry. Clooney is currently producing the all-female Ocean’s Eight and has his latest directing effort, Suburbicon, releasing later this year.

The Académie added today that Clooney’s name “will forever be inscribed in the pantheon of legendary actors.”

Recent previous recipients of the Honorary César include Michael Douglas, Sean Penn, Kate Winslet and Quentin Tarantino.