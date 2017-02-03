National Geographic has released a 45-second Super Bowl spot for its upcoming scripted series Genius from executive producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. The spot, which contains Lady Gaga’s hit song “Bad Romance” played by Albert Einstein (Geoffrey Rush) on his violin, will premiere immediately following Lady Gaga’s halftime show during Sunday’s Super Bowl. The spot also reveals the series premiere date of April 25.

The song ­subtly teases Einstein’s little-known lothario ways. Einstein once said, “Lasting harmony with a woman [was] an undertaking in which I twice failed rather disgracefully.”

As his playing gets more frenetic, there are moving rapid flashes of handwritten scientific equations symbolizing his rebellious, no-holds-barred approach to science. Einstein then abruptly stops, and as he sticks out his tongue — Einstein’s signature gesture — and the series premiere date of Tuesday, April 25 is revealed.

Genius, based on Walter Isaacson’s critically acclaimed book Einstein: His Life and Universe, charts how Albert Einstein, an imaginative, rebellious patent clerk who struggled to land an academic post in his early years, went on to become the greatest scientific mind of the 20th century, all while juggling volatile, passionate and complex personal relationships. Ron Howard directs in his prime-time TV drama directorial debut.

The spot, shot in Prague earlier this week, was created for National Geographic by ad agency McCann New York and directed by acclaimed commercial director Ivan Zachariáš.

Check it out above and let us know what you think.