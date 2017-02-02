Grey’s Anatomy alum T.R. Knight is set for a recurring role on Genius, Nat Geo’s anthology series based on Walter Isaacson’s critically acclaimed best-seller Einstein: His Life and Universe.

Exec produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, the 10-episode series follows Einstein through his early days as a patent clerk with a rebellious streak, through his difficulties landing a teaching gig and unlocking “the mysteries of the atom and the universe.”

Knight will play J. Edgar Hoover, the first Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States. He will play the driven and hard-charging political icon at different ages over multiple decades. The FBI, under Hoover’s direction, amassed an enormous file on Einstein, played by Geoffrey Rush, in an attempt to prove that he was a “subversive” and a secret Communist. Hoover became focused on ruining Einstein, developing a personal vendetta against the famous scientist following incidents in which Hoover perceived that Einstein had humiliated the U.S. Government.

Genius is slated to premiere in April.

Knight can next be seen on ABC’s The Catch and the network’s miniseries When We Rise. He recently appeared on Broadway alongside Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane in It’s Only a Play. Knight is repped by Rhonda Price and Bob Gersh at The Gersh Agency.