General Hal Moore, the decorated Army chief whose life was depicted in 2002 Vietnam film We Were Soldiers based on his own book has died. He was 94. The film, which was directed by Randall Wallace and starred Mel Gibson as Gen. Moore, told the story of the Battle of Ia Drang in Vietnam. The war drama was released by Paramount and grossed $114.6M worldwide.

Behind the scenes in 2002 and 2003, Moore helped the beloved Vietnamese actor Don Duong, who portrayed the Vietnamese Lt. Colonel (Moore’s nemesis) in the same movie. Gen. Moore leverage his contacts in the State Department to help Duong find refuge in America when the Vietnamese government called the actor a traitor for appearing in the film. In part because of Gen. Moore’s help, the actor gained safe passage to the United States to live with his family from 2003 until his death in 2011.

Army officials from Fort Benning, Georgia, confirmed Gen. Moore’s death in a statement Saturday evening to the Military Times. He died at his home in Auburn, Alabama. His wife preceded him in death in 2004, but he is survived by three sons, two daughters, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.