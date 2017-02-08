EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures has acquired the thriller pitch Gasp for Jennifer Gibgot and Adam Shankman’s Offspring Entertainment. The script will be written by Mario Celaya, and American Horror Story‘s Jessica Sharzer will supervise the scribe and co-produce, with Gibgot and Shankman producing. Paramount’s Vanessa Joyce made the deal.

The thriller premise is topical, even though the model is Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct. The pic is inspired by several true stories of women who are getting killed by men they are meeting on dating apps. A female detective has to go undercover online to catch a killer who is murdering women he meets on a specific popular app. She starts to fall for one of the suspects who has been cleared, only to discover he may in fact be the killer.

This comes at a busy time for Offspring, with Shankman awaiting a rewrite by Richard LaGravanese on Enchanted 2, which he will direct this summer with Amy Adams reprising. They are also teamed with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum for a season of Step Up for YouTube Red.