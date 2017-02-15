Adam Hagenbuch (Switched At Birth), who recurred in Season 2 of Netflix’s Fuller House, has been promoted to series regular for Season 3.

Hagenbuch plays Kimmy Gibbler’s brother Jimmy Gibbler. He’ll join returning stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Soni Nicole Bringas, Dashiell and Fox Messitt, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton and Ashley Liao for the third season which premieres later this year.

Best known for his roles on Undateable and Switched at Birth, Hagenbuch has also appeared on Modern Family, Major Crimes, Rizzoli & Isles, Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life and the Lifetime movie The Brittany Murphy Story, where he played Ashton Kutcher. His film credits include a starring role in The Ghost of Alice Flag, indie Montauk Highway and a supporting role in The Perks of Being A Wallflower. He’s repped by Gersh and Authentic Management.