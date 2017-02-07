Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios has hired Dan Fisher as VP Acquisitions and Rachel Koehler as Director of Acquisitions at Freestyle Digital Media, ES’ digital content distribution unit of its Freestyle Releasing. Both come from indie distributor Gravitas Ventures. The moves come after Freestyle had a presence at the Sundance Film Festival.

Allen acquired Freestyle in October 2015 and it has been making deals, and been in the mix among buyers at fests like in Park City. Its Freestyle Digital Media arm supplies film and TV content including Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Dish, ATT U-verse, Redbox and others.

Fisher will now oversee acquisitions, targeting 24 theatrical releases and 400 direct-to-VOD titles annually. He will also oversee the company’s festival and market coverage program. He had been Senior Director of Acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures and Director of Worldwide Acquisitions at Entertainment One. Koehler will help track and acquire projects and was Acquisitions Manager at Gravitas; before that she was at Cinedigm as Manager of Digital Sales and Acquisitions.

The pair start right away and report to Freestyle’s head of acquisitions Chris Charalambous.