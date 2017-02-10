Fred Mound, former President of Distribution at Universal Pictures, passed away on January 27. He was 84.

Mound started out working at his family-owned Park Theater in St. Louis before joining Universal Pictures as a booker in 1952. After holding the position for one year, he moved to United Artists, where he would send the next 25 years climbing through the ranks at the studio. He was ultimately promoted to VP/assistant general sales manager at United Artists and spent two years there, subsequently moving on to A.F.D. Pictures as Vice President/General Sales Manager.

Mound rejoined Universal in 1981 as VP/Assistant General Sales Manager and in 1990, was named President of Universal Distribution, a post he held until his retirement.

A statement from his family said: “Our dad will be missed, he was loved more than words can ever express. He was truly a ‘big deal’ in our lives.”

Mound is survived wife of 62 years, Fanny Belle, his children Carol, Kim, and Fred, and seven grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations may be made to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Foundation, the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, or The Burbank Public Library.