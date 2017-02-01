Frank Pellegrino Sr., an actor who appeared in The Sopranos and Goodfellas and ran Harlem’s legendary Rao’s restaurant, died Tuesday after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was 72.

His friend Bo Dietl confirmed Pellegrino’s death, telling Page Six: “We lost a part of New York today when we lost Frankie. There’s nobody like him, he’s an icon.” Dietl told the news outlet Pellegrino died at NY’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital with his family at his side.

As an actor, Pellegrino is best known for his roles as Bureau Chief Frank Cubitoso on The Sopranos and Johnny Dio in Goodfellas. He was cast in 1990’s Goodfellas by Martin Scorsese, a longtime regular at Rao’s. Pellegrino most recently appeared on TV in 2015 with a guest role on Odd Mom Out. His other credits include guest-starring roles Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Third Watch and a series regular role on New York Undercover. Along with Goodfellas, his feature credits include Cop Land (1997) and Mickey Blue Eyes (1999).

Pellegrino was a beloved fixture at Rao’s where, in addition to Scorsese, diners over the years have included Leonardo DiCaprio — who filmed a scene for The Wolf of Wall Street at the restaurant — as well asWoody Allen, Keith Richards, Billy Joel, Rod Stewart, Jimmy Fallon and others.

Pellegrino is survived by his his wife Josephine; son Frank Pellegrino Jr., who runs Rao’s restaurants in L.A. and Las Vegas; and a daughter.