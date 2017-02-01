EXCLUSIVE: Frank Langella has signed on to star in the film adaptation of Roger Rosenblatt’s bestselling novel Lapham Rising, with shooting scheduled to begin in the Hamptons in early spring. Charlie Kessler is directing a script by Rosenblatt, and BCDF Pictures (Bachelorette) and the Kerry Orent Company (Money Monster) are producing.

Lapham Rising tells the story of Harry March, a retired writer whose life starts to unravel when a multimillionaire begins building a mansion across from his quiet island home in the Hamptons. Up until now, he has lived peacefully with his talking dog, Hector, a born-again Evangelical and unapologetic capitalist. To Harry, the gargantuan mansion represents the fetid and corrupt excess that has ruined modern civilization. Which means, quite simply, that this is war.

Langella, who won his fourth Tony this year for Broadway’s The Father, most recently co-starred with Billy Crudup in Youth In Oregon, and he is wrapping his role as the Russian spy handler on the FX hit drama The Americans. He was most recently seen in the Jay Roach-directed HBO film All The Way with Bryan Cranston and Anthony Mackie, and opposite Viggo Mortensen in the Matthew Ross-directed Captain Fantastic.

Langella is repped by ICM Partners and Circle of Confusion. Orent, who produces the TV dramas The Get Down and The Affair, is repped by WME. BCDF is repped by Sheri Jeffrey at Hogan Lovells.

Watkins/Loomis reps author/screenwriter Rosenblatt who has won two George Polk Awards, a Peabody, Emmy, and the Robert F. Kennedy Book Prize for his print and TV work. BCDF has Dabka in post-production, and has the Peter Hutchings-directed Departures slated for a spring start with Asa Butterfield, Maisie Williams and Nina Dobrev starring.