In these politically charged times. Fox isn’t missing an opportunity to fly both Super Bowl and global unity flags with more than a little bit of a network stars promo. The network today revealed a new feel good NFL timed spot starring Empire’s Taraji P. Henson, the multi-show Gordon Ramsay and 24: Legacy’s Corey Hawkins, among others.

“People of every race, every color and every religion are sharing this moment together,” declared Empire’s Terrence Howard, Gotham’s Ben McKenzie, Henson, Lucifer’s Tom Ellis and Lethal Weapon’s Damon Wayans in the 30-second spot for Sunday’s face-off between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. Take a look at the promo below with went on Fox’s social media platforms and I hear the net has given to affiliates to play this weekend on-air:

This Sunday, we’ll be sharing a moment together on FOX. #SB51 pic.twitter.com/PYVoNgAyKs — FOX (@FOXTV) February 3, 2017

Proclaiming that “over 100 million people around the world” will be watching Super Bowl LI, the promo also features Star’s Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt and Jude Demorest. Of course, as much as many Americans don’t like to admit it, the Super Bowl is actually not that big a deal to the rest of the world, where the game of football they play is what we call soccer. Fox are also perhaps lowering expectations with that 100 million viewership number as last year’s Super Bowl 50 snagged an audience of 112 million stateside alone – making the CBS broadcast the third most watched in U.S. TV history after the 2015 and 2014 NFL big games respectively, with the latter being the last time Fox had the Super Bowl.

With additional appearances by the soon to be wrapped up Bones’ Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz, New Girl’s Zooey Deschanel, Empire‘s Jussie Smollett, The Mick’s Kaitlin Olsen, Last Man On Earth’s Will Forte and 24: Legacy’s Miranda Otto, the spot also gives some face time to a certain time sensitive spin-off. Face time that is just one more boost to set up 24: Legacy for its privileged debut slot right after Sunday’s game – AKA likely the most watched episode of any 24 past or future.

An interview with President Donald Trump from Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly will proceed it, but Super Bowl LI kicks off on Fox at 3:30 PM PT. Doubtless with many of the stars in this spot in VIP seats in NRG Stadium in Houston, this year’s halftime show sees last year’s National Anthem singer Lady Gaga taking the big stage too – so put on your poker face.